Indian River County to host public workshop on beach preservation plan update

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County officials are inviting the public to take part in a workshop focused on updates to the county’s long-term beach preservation strategy.

The event, hosted by the county’s Natural Resources Department, will center on the Beach Preservation Plan, a science-based framework that guides the monitoring, restoration and management of the county’s 22.4 miles of Atlantic coastline.

The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Indian River Shores Community Center, located at 6001 Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway in Indian River Shores.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about changes to the coastline, past beach restoration projects, coastal risk analyses and the impacts of sea level rise. Officials will also present information on alternative management strategies for the future.

The evening will begin with a brief Beach and Shores Advisory Committee meeting, which will include a presentation introducing the draft 2026 update to the plan, along with input from county consultants.

Following the presentation, the event will shift to an open house format featuring informational exhibits and posters. County staff and technical experts will be available to answer questions and discuss topics such as shoreline changes, storm resilience, environmental protection and future planning efforts.

Officials said public input will play a key role in shaping the updated plan. Attendees will be able to provide feedback during the workshop and through additional options, including an online comment form.

The Beach Preservation Plan has guided coastal management in Indian River County since 1988 and is periodically updated to reflect changing environmental conditions, storm impacts and advancements in coastal science.

More information about the workshop and the plan is available at www.IndianRiver.gov/Coastal or by contacting the county’s Coastal Division at Coastal@IndianRiver.gov.