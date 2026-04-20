FWC to hold public hearing on proposed manatee zone changes in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a public hearing later this month to gather input on proposed changes to manatee protection zones in the county.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 28, 2026, at the County Commission Chambers, 1801 27th Street in Vero Beach.

The proposed amendments would affect three existing manatee protection zones between the Sebastian Inlet and the St. Lucie County line. The agency has been working with Indian River County officials and other stakeholders to review potential updates to the rules.

FWC staff received approval from commissioners during a February 2026 meeting to publish a Notice of Proposed Rule. The upcoming hearing is intended to provide information about the proposed changes and allow the public to submit comments.

According to the agency, the changes are aimed at balancing manatee protection with simplifying zone regulations and accounting for shifts in habitat use. Manatee protection zones are designed to reduce the risk of injuries from boats by requiring slower speeds in areas frequently used by the animals.

Under the proposal, one area currently designated as Idle Speed (All Year) would change to Slow Speed (All Year), while another would shift from a seasonal No Entry zone, in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31, to Idle Speed (All Year). A separate Slow Speed zone would also be extended about 1.25 miles south to include the previously unregulated Prang Creek area.

FWC staff will use feedback from the hearing to help finalize recommendations for consideration by commissioners at a future meeting.

The agency said the proposed rule is not expected to have a significant economic impact on small businesses or increase regulatory costs beyond $200,000 in the first year of implementation, and a statement of estimated regulatory costs was not prepared.

The review is part of the state’s manatee management plan, approved in 2007, which calls for periodic evaluation of protection zones to determine whether updates are needed.