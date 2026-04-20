Port St. Lucie officials honored with Home Rule Hero Award for legislative advocacy

PORT ST. LUCIE — Four officials from the city of Port St. Lucie have been recognized by the Florida League of Cities with the 2026 Home Rule Hero Award for their advocacy work during this year’s legislative session.

The recipients are Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo, Councilwoman Stephanie Morgan, Deputy City Manager for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation Kate Parmelee, and Finance Director Stephen Okiye.

According to the Florida League of Cities, the four were recognized for engaging with state lawmakers throughout the session by sharing local data, insights and examples aimed at informing policy decisions and representing municipal interests.

“Local voices matter, and during the 2026 Legislative Session, these leaders made sure those voices were heard,” said Casey Cook, the organization’s chief of legislative affairs. “By engaging early, often and thoughtfully, they helped elevate the municipal perspective and reinforce the importance of local decision-making. We sincerely appreciate their dedication and are proud to recognize their advocacy on behalf of Florida’s cities.”

The Home Rule Hero Award is given to local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who respond to the league’s requests to contact members of the Legislature and provide a local perspective on policy issues.

Home rule refers to the authority of local governments to address community issues with limited state interference.