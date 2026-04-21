Hoax threat prompts lockdown at Jensen Beach High School, heavy police response

JENSEN BEACH — A reported threat of an active shooter and possible bomb at Jensen Beach High School triggered a large law enforcement response and campus lockdown before authorities determined the call was a hoax.

The incident began after an anonymous tip was reported to dispatch, prompting deputies and officers from multiple agencies to respond to the school.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said early information led first responders to believe they were dealing with a potentially active shooter situation.

“Those first responding deputies and police officers with the Stuart Police Department were told that shots were fired and that’s why they were running,” Budensiek said. “We all responded to what we believe was an active shooter. Thankfully, there was not an active shooting that took place.”

At the same time officers arrived, loud popping noises were heard on campus, adding to the urgency of the response. Authorities later determined the sounds came from starter pistols being used during a track and field event.

Law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the campus and found no evidence of a shooter or explosive device. Officials said the threat was not credible, but officers remained on scene as a precaution.

The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation, with students and staff following established safety protocols. Budensiek said those procedures were carried out effectively.

Budensiek also emphasized the seriousness of false emergency reports, noting the risks they pose to both the public and first responders.

“These calls are extremely dangerous, not just for the kids that are in the school and staff that are here, but for our responding deputies,” he said. “One of our deputies was involved in a significant crash in the middle of Stuart trying to get here in a timely fashion to protect our kids.”

The deputy involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries, according to the sheriff.

As the situation stabilized, school officials began accounting for all students, including some who had left campus during the initial response. Students were later returned to class, and normal operations resumed once the campus was cleared.

Authorities have not identified the person responsible for the false report but said the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re going to find who this person is and we are going to make an example out of them,” Budensiek said.

Officials urged parents to wait for guidance before coming to campus during such incidents, noting that coordinated procedures are critical to maintaining safety.