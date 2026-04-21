Indian River County Fire Rescue debuts Marine 21 at Blessing of the Fleet

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County Fire Rescue marked the debut of its newest vessel, Marine 21, during the Vero Beach Yacht Club’s Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Saturday.

The event brought together multiple vessels for the традиtional blessing, which is held to promote safety for those on the water.

Retired Lt. Blades Robinson attended the ceremony and commented on both the vessel and its crew.

“I was honored to attend the Blessing of the Fleet this morning, and I truly appreciate the opportunity,” Robinson said. “The Marine 21 crew represented IRCFR with respect and professionalism and the new vessel is truly remarkable. As you’re aware, skilled personnel, well-trained, and equipped with the right tools lead to successful outcomes. From my experience today, I believe the department achieved the perfect combination: a capable vessel and a crew eager to learn and excel. Congratulations to you and your administration for acquiring such a capable craft and having it manned by dedicated individuals.”

Fire Rescue officials said Marine 21 reflects the department’s focus on water safety and emergency response capabilities. The vessel will be staffed by trained personnel responsible for serving the community on local waterways.