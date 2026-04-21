Martin County marks conservation milestone with Bar-B Ranch acquisition celebration

INDIANTOWN — Martin County officials and residents gathered April 17 at Timer Powers Park to celebrate progress made under the voter-approved Martin County Forever program, including a major land preservation milestone at Bar-B Ranch.

The half-cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2024, was designed to fund the acquisition and protection of environmentally significant land. Two years later, county leaders used the event to highlight how those funds are being put to use while recognizing one of the program’s most significant achievements to date.

Environmental Resource Manager John Maehl said the celebration served a dual purpose — updating the public and recognizing a long-sought acquisition.

“We always knew that at some point, we would want to be coming back to the public and letting them know, ‘hey, here’s the progress that your local option sales tax has made,’” Maehl said. “We also happen to have, you know, kind of a pardon the pun, a landmark acquisition with Barbie Ranch that warranted its own ‘hey, we’ve been trying to do this for 10 years, we finally got it done thanks to the local option sales tax and some funding partners at the state.’ So it just was a great opportunity for us to marry those two purposes into one event.”

Attendees at the event learned about how land is acquired and preserved, as well as the role taxpayer funding plays in those efforts.

At the center of the celebration was Bar-B Ranch, a nearly 2,000-acre property that Maehl described as both rare and ecologically important.

“One is just its sheer size, having, you know, almost 2,000 acres of contiguous single property ownership that’s been very, very well cared for by the same family for over 100 years,” he said. “Those are fewer and farther between, of course, right? And also because of its location, it’s uniquely situated right next to a large Everglades restoration project called the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area.”

Maehl noted the proximity to that restoration project significantly enhances the property’s environmental value.

“It’s a 3,000 acre reservoir and a 6,500 acre man-made wetland,” he said. “The building of that project puts a lot of water on the landscape, right? And that draws in a lot of roosting birds, nesting birds, all kinds of other wildlife, right? It’s a cornucopia of wildlife. I mean, in one trip out there, in 30 minutes, I counted over 100 alligators. We saw spoonbills. We’ve got snail kites out there.”

He added that Bar-B Ranch provides a natural complement to the nearby reservoir, which lacks tree cover needed by wildlife.

“Bar-B Ranch being immediately adjacent to that provides a really critical complement to that ecosystem by having a bunch of mature pine trees that those animals then can roost in,” Maehl said.

The acquisition also reflects deep family ties to the land, which has been owned and maintained by the Troupe family for generations. Maehl said those connections played a key role in the process.

“It really was a family function for them,” he said. “The decision process, the legacy of that land, the memories couldn’t separate the land from the family.”

The preservation effort was made possible through a conservation easement, which allows the land to remain privately owned while restricting future development. Maehl said this approach addresses concerns about long-term management costs while keeping stewardship in the hands of those most familiar with the property.

“We’re allowed to use the local option sales tax to leverage state or federal conservation easement tools,” he said. “Having an easement tool, one of the biggest benefits is that the family that loves and adores this, has taken care of it for decades already, continues to take care of it. So there’s no extra expense to the public for maintaining the property in its current condition.”

He added that the easement ensures the land will remain preserved even if ownership changes in the future.

“The conservation easement tool allows them to take the equity that that development pressure is focused on and monetize it so that they can continue to ranch,” Maehl said. “It also then takes that off the table for any future generation.”

County officials said Bar-B Ranch is one of several conservation projects underway as part of the Martin County Forever program.

