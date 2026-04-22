Port St. Lucie earns long-running Tree City USA honors, global recognition for urban forest efforts

PORT ST. LUCIE — The city has again received national and international recognition for its urban forestry efforts, marking more than two decades of consecutive honors.

Port St. Lucie has been named a Tree City USA community for the 21st consecutive year. The city also earned the program’s Growth Award for the 20th straight year, recognizing continued efforts to manage and expand its urban forest.

The Tree City USA program is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. It recognizes municipalities that meet standards for maintaining and managing public trees.

To qualify, cities must maintain a tree board or department, adopt a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and observe Arbor Day.

For the fourth consecutive year, Port St. Lucie was also designated a Tree Cities of the World city, an international recognition awarded to 210 cities across 24 countries. Eight cities in Florida received the designation.

The Tree Cities of the World program is a collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbor Day Foundation. To qualify, cities must meet standards including establishing responsibility for tree care, setting management rules, maintaining an updated tree inventory, allocating resources for maintenance and holding an annual public education event.

City officials plan to present an Arbor Day proclamation at an upcoming City Council meeting. An Arbor Day celebration, including a tree planting, is scheduled for April 24 at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast Green River Parkway and Southeast Berkshire Boulevard.

The city has planted more than 75,000 trees through its Tree Challenge initiative and has distributed about 15,400 trees since 2004 through its tree giveaway program.