Car crashes into gas pump in Stuart; no injuries reported

STUART — A vehicle crashed into a gas pump early Thursday after a mechanical issue caused the driver to lose control, according to police.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a Mobile Mart at the corner of U.S. 1 and Colorado Avenue, the Stuart Police Department said.

Officers determined an Infiniti sedan had just made a left turn from Kanner Highway onto northbound U.S. 1 when the problem occurred. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the gas station parking lot and struck a pump.

Police and Stuart Fire Rescue crews secured the scene and checked for potential hazards. The driver was not injured.

Authorities said no citations were issued because the crash was caused by a mechanical issue, and there were no signs of impairment.