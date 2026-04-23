Two arrested after armed robbery, aggravated battery at Vero Beach motel

VERO BEACH — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery and aggravated battery at a local motel earlier this week, according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of April 21 at the Palm Inn, located at 2202 U.S. Highway 1.

Officers responded around 2:26 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at the motel. When they arrived, they found an adult male with significant head injuries and an adult female inside one of the rooms.

Investigators said two suspects forced their way into the victims’ room after knocking on the door. According to police, a male suspect struck the male victim multiple times in the head with an aluminum baseball bat, while a female suspect threatened the female victim with a knife and demanded money and valuables. The suspects then took personal property and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV.

Within minutes, patrol officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions were taken into custody without incident and identified as Michael Jackson and Leigh Kennedy.

During the stop, officers saw a passenger attempting to conceal a purse in the rear of the vehicle, which investigators believe was taken during the robbery.

The injured male victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital for treatment of serious head injuries.

Both suspects were later interviewed and charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Police described the incident as serious and credited officers’ response with quickly resolving the situation.

"This was a violent and dangerous attack. The rapid response by our patrol officers led directly to the swift apprehension of both suspects. Their actions likely prevented further harm and quickly brought a sense of safety back to the victims and surrounding community," police said.

Authorities said anyone with additional information about the case should contact the department’s Detective Division or reach out anonymously through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.