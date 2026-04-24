Man accused of setting fires along Jensen Beach Boulevard arrested after standoff

MARTIN COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he used a lit torch to start multiple fires and attempted to ignite vehicles early Friday morning along Jensen Beach Boulevard and Northwest Green River Parkway.

Witnesses reported seeing Morgan Grante Lentz, of Melbourne, walking toward U.S. 1 while carrying a burning torch. As he moved through the area, he used the torch to ignite several spots, setting portions of nearby preserve land on fire, according to investigators.

Detectives said Lentz had previously attempted to pour gasoline on vehicles in the downtown Jensen area. He is also accused of dousing a motorcycle outside the Goosepub with an accelerant before fleeing when confronted.

Authorities later located Lentz in the Savannas Preserve, where he was armed with a burning tiki torch and what appeared to be a samurai sword. He surrendered after a brief standoff, officials said.

Martin County Fire Rescue extinguished the fires before significant damage occurred. No injuries were reported.

Lentz was arrested and charged with intentional or reckless burning of lands, criminal mischief over $1,000, and resisting without violence. He was transported to the Martin County Jail.