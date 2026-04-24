Okeechobee County appoints Jessica Bezares as new administrator

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners has confirmed the appointment of Jessica Bezares as the county’s new administrator.

The board approved the appointment April 23, selecting Bezares, who previously served as special projects manager, to lead daily operations and oversee county departments.

In her prior role, Bezares worked closely with executive leadership and commissioners on key initiatives, legislative priorities and cross-department coordination. County officials said her work included managing a grant portfolio exceeding $40 million, implementing policy and procurement changes, and developing performance and reporting systems aimed at improving services.

Bezares also served as the county’s legislative liaison, coordinating intergovernmental efforts and advocating for local priorities.

Board Chair David Hazellief said the decision reflects a focus on internal leadership and continuity.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Bezares as our new County Administrator,” Hazellief said. “The Board placed a strong emphasis on selecting an internal candidate who understands our organization and shares our commitment to serving the community. Ms. Bezares has demonstrated dedication to Okeechobee County and brings a strong understanding of our operations and priorities. We are confident in her leadership and look forward to continuing to improve services and enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Bezares holds a master’s degree from the University of Florida and has experience in both public and private sectors, including fiscal management, operations and executive administration.

As county administrator, she will oversee government operations, provide strategic direction across departments and work with commissioners, constitutional officers and staff on initiatives related to economic development, public safety and governance.

Bezares said she is prepared to take on the role.

“I am honored to serve Okeechobee County in this capacity and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board. I look forward to supporting the Board, staff, and community members to build on the progress we have made,” she said.

She steps in for the previous County Administrator Deborah Manzo, who announced her retirement on Jan. 8 and is currently expected to work remotely for the county until June.

Manzo personally recommended Bezares to take on the job. At a previous county commission meeting, Bezares' salary was set at $145,000 as she serves as the Interim County Administrator.