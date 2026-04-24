St. Lucie County deputies warn of scam calls posing as law enforcement

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be law enforcement officers and demand payment to avoid arrest.

According to the agency, scammers are using the names of Sheriff’s Office personnel and telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest. The callers then pressure individuals to make immediate payments, often through gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Officials emphasized that the calls are fraudulent and urged residents not to comply.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not contact individuals by phone to notify them of a warrant or request payment in connection with a criminal matter. Authorities also said they do not accept payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers to avoid arrest.

Officials said the tactics are meant to create fear and urgency, pushing victims to act quickly without verifying the claims. Law enforcement agencies, they added, follow established legal procedures and do not operate in this manner.

Residents who receive such calls are advised to hang up immediately, avoid sharing personal or financial information, and not send money under any circumstances. Authorities also encourage victims or potential targets to report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone unsure about the legitimacy of a call can contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office directly at (772) 462-7300.

Officials also urged residents to share the warning with family members, particularly seniors, who are often targeted in scams.