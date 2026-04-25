Suspect with handcuff captured after fight with trooper, manhunt near I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A suspect is in custody after authorities say he fought with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and fled, prompting a search near Interstate 95 and Southwest Martin Highway.

The incident began when the trooper attempted to arrest the suspect on an outstanding warrant. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect refused to comply and began physically fighting with the trooper.

During the struggle, the trooper managed to place one handcuff on the suspect before he broke free and ran from the scene toward the Stuart West and Cobblestone communities.

The sheriff’s office responded to assist, deploying aviation, patrol and K-9 units to search the area. After a brief manhunt, deputies located the suspect just outside one of the communities.

When deputies moved in to make the arrest, the suspect again resisted and attempted to flee, but was ultimately taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect still had the handcuff attached when he was apprehended.