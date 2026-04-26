Okeechobee man arrested on fentanyl charges after neighbor complaints prompt search

OKEECHOBEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested after a narcotics investigation led authorities to a residence on U.S. Highway 441 where fentanyl and other materials were found, officials said.

Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed a search warrant April 20 at a home located at 11555 U.S. Highway 441 SE, Lot 7.

The investigation began after neighbors reported suspected drug activity in the area, prompting further inquiry that led to the search and arrest.

Authorities said the investigation focused on Richard Alton Peacock, who was suspected of selling fentanyl from the residence. According to investigators, neighbors reported frequent short-term traffic at the home, ongoing drug use and sales, and the discovery of used syringes in areas where children often play.

During the search, investigators found fentanyl, materials consistent with packaging and distribution, and numerous syringes both inside and outside the residence, officials said.

Ammunition was also recovered from the home. Authorities said Peacock, who has eight prior felony convictions, is prohibited from possessing ammunition under Florida law.

Peacock was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, officials said.