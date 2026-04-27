Martin County deputies begin crackdown on illegal e-bikes after safety complaints

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has shifted to enforcement actions targeting illegal e-bike use and unsafe riding behavior following months of education and outreach, officials said.

Deputies with the agency’s Traffic Unit, community policing teams and road patrol had previously focused on informing riders and parents about e-bike laws and safe operation. However, authorities said complaints have continued, particularly involving juveniles.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents have reported riders disregarding traffic laws, operating illegal e-bikes, riding in restricted areas and harassing others.

Officials said the decision to increase enforcement comes amid ongoing violations and safety concerns, including multiple crashes involving young riders.

Over the weekend, deputies conducted targeted operations that resulted in several stops. Authorities said five illegal e-bikes were towed, and parents were notified.

The sheriff’s office said enforcement efforts will continue and warned that violations will result in further action.

Officials are urging parents to ensure their children’s e-bikes comply with the law and that riders follow traffic rules, noting that behavior that endangers others will not be tolerated.