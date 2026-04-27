Okeechobee teacher arrested after investigation into alleged relationship with student

OKEECHOBEE — A 36-year-old teacher in the Okeechobee County School District was arrested following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began March 2, 2026, after authorities were alerted to concerning communication between an incarcerated 18-year-old student and an adult male teacher. Officials said the student had recently turned 18 and previously had a teacher-student relationship with the man.

The adult male was identified as Laike Ikavis McNeil, 36.

Investigators said the initial information was uncovered through monitored electronic visitation at the Okeechobee County Jail, where McNeil was observed communicating with the student and providing financial assistance to her inmate account.

The case was led by School Resource Unit Sgt. Christina Torres, who conducted interviews, gathered digital evidence and coordinated a review of electronic communications tied to the student, the sheriff’s office said.

As the investigation progressed, authorities said they found evidence of ongoing contact between McNeil and the student across multiple platforms, both during and after the student’s time in the school system. Investigators identified communication patterns that extended beyond a professional or educational relationship.

Search warrants were obtained for digital devices and associated accounts. A review of those records, along with additional investigative steps, helped establish the nature and extent of the relationship, according to officials. Technical data, including account activity and subscriber information, supported the findings.

Authorities said the investigation developed probable cause that McNeil, while in a position of authority, engaged in unlawful conduct involving a student. The findings indicate a pattern of behavior consistent with grooming and the development of an inappropriate personal relationship.

McNeil was arrested and charged with authority figure engaging in a romantic relationship with a student and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

Officials said the sheriff’s office works with the school board when addressing crimes involving students. Questions about McNeil’s employment status were referred to the school board.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-763-3117.