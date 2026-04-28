Doctor sentenced to jail after battery conviction tied to patient, staff complaints

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 63-year-old physician has been sentenced to one year in county jail after being convicted of battery in a case involving allegations of inappropriate conduct toward patients and staff.

Dr. Christopher Olenek was convicted on a misdemeanor battery charge related to his behavior in his office, authorities said. He was arrested in 2025 following reports of inappropriate touching involving both patients and staff members.

At least eight victims have come forward regarding Olenek’s behavior, though only one charge was filed because of the statute of limitations, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Olenek, who held a position of trust over patients and employees, faced nine reported incidents dating back to 2011.

“A doctor’s office should be a place of safety and care, not fear. Olenek forgot his most important oath, Do No Harm!” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.