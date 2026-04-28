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Doctor sentenced to jail after battery conviction tied to patient, staff complaints

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Dr. Christopher Olenek mugshot
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Dr. Christopher Olenek was convicted and sentenced to one year in county jail. He was convicted of Battery after reports arose of Olenek abusing his position to make inappropriate advances and touching on patients

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 63-year-old physician has been sentenced to one year in county jail after being convicted of battery in a case involving allegations of inappropriate conduct toward patients and staff.

Dr. Christopher Olenek was convicted on a misdemeanor battery charge related to his behavior in his office, authorities said. He was arrested in 2025 following reports of inappropriate touching involving both patients and staff members.

At least eight victims have come forward regarding Olenek’s behavior, though only one charge was filed because of the statute of limitations, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Olenek, who held a position of trust over patients and employees, faced nine reported incidents dating back to 2011.

“A doctor’s office should be a place of safety and care, not fear. Olenek forgot his most important oath, Do No Harm!” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
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