Hot temperatures to build across Treasure Coast, peaking this weekend

TREASURE COAST — A steady warming trend is expected across the Treasure Coast this week, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and peaking Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Forecasters say hot conditions will build through the end of the workweek, with inland areas seeing the highest temperatures while coastal communities remain slightly cooler due to sea breezes.

By Saturday, highs are expected to reach around 95 degrees in Port St. Lucie and Indiantown, with Stuart forecast to top out near 92 degrees. Earlier in the week, temperatures gradually rise from the mid- to upper 80s into the low 90s by Friday across the region.

Heat index values, which factor in humidity, are expected to climb even higher. Port St. Lucie could see a heat index near 101 degrees Saturday, while Indiantown may reach about 102 degrees. Stuart’s heat index is forecast to approach 99 degrees.

The number of hours with temperatures above 90 degrees is also expected to increase late in the week, particularly inland. Indiantown could see up to six hours above 90 degrees Saturday, with Port St. Lucie seeing a similar duration and Stuart around four hours.

The National Weather Service indicates a minor heat risk through most of the week, increasing to a moderate level by Saturday across the Treasure Coast. That level can impact those sensitive to heat, especially people without adequate cooling or hydration.

Mostly dry conditions are expected to persist through the workweek, though a weak front could bring isolated to scattered showers north of Orlando on Thursday. Rain chances remain limited locally until the weekend.

By late Saturday into Sunday, a front approaching the region is expected to increase the chance of showers and storms, with rain chances rising significantly Sunday. A slight cooldown is expected after the front moves through.

In addition to the heat, a long-period ocean swell is forecast to create a high risk of life-threatening rip currents along Atlantic beaches throughout the week.

Forecasters also noted sensitive fire weather conditions due to dry air, warm temperatures and low humidity, particularly inland.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat and use caution at area beaches as conditions intensify heading into the weekend.