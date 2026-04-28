NRC approves extended licenses for St. Lucie nuclear plant units

JENSEN BEACH — Federal regulators have approved license renewals allowing the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant to continue operating for decades beyond its original timeline, according to an announcement from Florida Power & Light.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved subsequent license renewals for St. Lucie Units 1 and 2 following a multi-year application and review process. The approval extends operations of Unit 1 through 2056 and Unit 2 through 2063.

The decision ensures the plant will remain part of Florida’s energy supply into the coming decades. In 2024, the NRC also approved subsequent license renewals for units at the Turkey Point Nuclear Plant, the state’s only other operational nuclear facility.

“This approval ensures that St. Lucie will continue to provide safe, reliable, low-cost energy for generations to come,” said Scott Bores, Florida Power & Light Company’s president. “We are pleased that nuclear power will remain an integral part of Florida's energy future and a vital contributor to the local and state economies.”

Located on a 1,200-acre site on Hutchinson Island, the St. Lucie plant has operated since 1976 for Unit 1 and 1983 for Unit 2. The facility generates enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes and businesses, supplies approximately 11% of Florida Power & Light’s generation and plays a role in maintaining grid stability.

Company officials said the approval follows extensive regulatory review and operational oversight.

“This approval represents the culmination of rigorous efforts by our dedicated nuclear team to meet and exceed regulatory expectations,” said Carlos Santos, St. Lucie site vice president. “We're pleased with the result and excited that St. Lucie will continue its vital role in supplying low-cost, clean nuclear power to Florida.”

The plant is also a major employer in the region, with approximately 400 permanent workers and more than $42 million contributed annually in county taxes, according to the company.

The St. Lucie facility is part of a broader portfolio of nuclear plants operated by Florida Power & Light and its parent company, NextEra Energy. In addition to Turkey Point, the Point Beach Nuclear Plant operated by NextEra Energy Resources has also received subsequent license renewal approval.