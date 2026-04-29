Man arrested after FortifyFL threats targeting two Indian River County high schools

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he submitted a series of threatening tips through the FortifyFL app targeting two local high schools.

Antonio Mojica was charged with Written/Electronic Threat to Kill or Cause Bodily Harm, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. The threats referenced Sebastian River High School and Vero Beach High School and also mentioned Palm Bay, Florida.

The sheriff’s office said it treats all school safety threats seriously, noting that false reports can divert attention and resources from legitimate emergencies.

Officials said the investigation determined the threats were unfounded. The case was handled by the agency’s Investigations and School Resource teams, along with the Real Time Crime Center and school officials.