Wrong-way driver arrested after near head-on collision in Stuart, police say

STUART — A Hobe Sound man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he drove the wrong way on a major roadway, nearly causing a head-on collision with an officer.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Stuart Police Corporal Corey Lee encountered the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Southeast Ocean Boulevard and had to take evasive action to avoid a crash, according to the Stuart Police Department.

Lee made a U-turn and attempted to stop the vehicle using emergency lights and siren, but the driver continued into Sewall’s Point without stopping, police said.

After the vehicle eventually came to a stop, the driver showed signs of impairment, authorities said.

Police identified the driver as Conlan Moran of Hobe Sound. He was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and possession of a fictitious driver’s license.

Police said the incident highlights the dangers of impaired driving.