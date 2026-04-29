Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wrong-way driver arrested after near head-on collision in Stuart, police say

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Conlan Moran mugshot
Stuart Police Department
Conlan Moran was arrested and charged with a DUI following a wrong-way crash

STUART — A Hobe Sound man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he drove the wrong way on a major roadway, nearly causing a head-on collision with an officer.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Stuart Police Corporal Corey Lee encountered the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Southeast Ocean Boulevard and had to take evasive action to avoid a crash, according to the Stuart Police Department.

Lee made a U-turn and attempted to stop the vehicle using emergency lights and siren, but the driver continued into Sewall’s Point without stopping, police said.

After the vehicle eventually came to a stop, the driver showed signs of impairment, authorities said.

Police identified the driver as Conlan Moran of Hobe Sound. He was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and possession of a fictitious driver’s license.

Police said the incident highlights the dangers of impaired driving.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge