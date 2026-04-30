Port St. Lucie opens applications for youth council for 2026-27 school year

PORT ST. LUCIE — High school students in Port St. Lucie will soon have the opportunity to apply for the city’s Youth Council for the 2026-27 school year.

The application period opens May 1 and runs through June 5. Students entering grades 9 through 12 who live in Port St. Lucie are eligible to apply. Applications must be completed online and include letters of recommendation.

The Youth Council, established in 2023, is designed to give young residents a role in local government and provide a platform for sharing ideas and feedback with city leaders.

Membership has expanded since the program began, growing from nine students in its first year to 39 members for the 2025-26 school year.

During the current school year, the council launched two committees, Naturally PSL and Youth Recreation, focused on providing input on city programs and events. The group also received a $500 grant from the National Youth Leadership Council to support a service-learning project, which included an environmental sustainability effort in a city green space. On April 25, members planted trees and organized a community cleanup after conducting surveys and meeting with residents and volunteers.

Council members also secured a $1,900 mini-grant through the Love Your Block program, supported by the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University, to install birdhouses, a bird bath and a bench in a green space in the Whispering Pines neighborhood. The installation is scheduled for late May.

In addition to project work, members have participated in events and initiatives across the city, including volunteering at festivals and community gatherings and attending the Florida League of Cities Youth Summit in DeLand and Tallahassee.

The Youth Council also proposed an end-of-year event for local high school students. The Big Summer Blowout is scheduled for June 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Minsky Gym.