Stuart approves multimillion-dollar dock replacement near Roosevelt Bridge

STUART — City commissioners have approved a multimillion-dollar project to replace a downtown courtesy dock near the Roosevelt Bridge, a move aimed at improving durability and increasing capacity for boaters.

The project, approved through multiple resolutions on April 27, includes a budget amendment to fund the work and the award of a construction contract. The total project cost is estimated at $3,290,705.60, with $1.15 million coming from a grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District’s Waterway Assistance Program. The remaining funds will be covered through transportation impact fee reserves.

The city also awarded a $2,674,713 contract to Custom Built Marine Construction Inc. to complete the work.

Plans call for demolishing the existing floating dock, which spans more than 5,500 square feet, and replacing it with a larger, primarily fixed structure. The new design will include about 7,500 square feet of fixed dock, along with additional floating components and a vessel platform.

City officials said the change in design is driven by long-term maintenance concerns tied to weather and water conditions.

Stuart Public Works Director Milton Leggett said the current floating dock has been repeatedly damaged over time.

"With the floating dock,every year we go through the storms and stuff, and it's floating and everything, and that's why we get all the wave action and everything, and it's damaging the finger piers," he said. "With the fixed dock, we have never had any damage on the section that goes out right now. So we decided to go with a fixed dock that has ladders."

While floating docks can better adjust to changing water levels, city officials said the durability of a fixed structure ultimately outweighed that benefit.

Vice Mayor Sean Reed noted the tradeoff during discussion, pointing to both functionality and long-term costs.

"From a functional perspective, I will say I always appreciate a floating dock over a fixed dock. The cost though, when we get hurricanes and storms, I understand that's why we're doing it and it's just something that we deal with when we go to fixed docks," he said.

City leaders also emphasized the financial impact of reducing repair needs over time.

"It will ultimately save the taxpayer a lot of money," Mayor Christopher Collins said.

In addition to improving resilience, the project is expected to significantly expand boating access. City staff said the number of slips will increase from 17 to 30, helping accommodate growing demand along the waterfront.

The dock is proposed to lead visitors into the historic district, which is poised to increase traffic at nearby restaurants and businesses.