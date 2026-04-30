Vero Beach officials plan airport mural to welcome arriving travelers

VERO BEACH — City officials are moving forward with plans to install a mural inside the Vero Beach Regional Airport as a way to welcome a growing number of visitors arriving in the city.

With multiple airlines adding service in recent years, the airport has seen an increase in first-time travelers, prompting discussions about how to create a stronger sense of place upon arrival.

City Commissioner Linda Moore pointed to a prominent interior wall as a key opportunity to shape that first impression.

"But when you leave the plane and you walk into the airport, your first thing that you will see when you enter Vero Beach, possibly for the first time, is a wall right there. It's right in front of you. So the airport would very much like a mural on that wall," Moore said.

The concept calls for artwork that reflects the character of the Treasure Coast while evoking a nostalgic aviation theme.

"They want it to be old-timey, more like an old piper plane, welcome to Vero Beach, kind of like if you remember the look of those old airline posters that they used to have in like the 50s," she said. "They're going to use the opposite wall for advertisement, but they really did want that wall because it's what you're going to see when you get off the plane, like something that really kind of gives you the vibe of what Vero is like."

Officials said the project would prioritize local artists with experience in that specific style.

"I've already identified three local artists from Vero Beach who are qualified to do a mural in that style," she said. "Just because you're an artist doesn't mean you can do anything. But these artists are particularly skilled at that kind of a thing."

Under the proposal, artists would be paid to develop initial concepts before a final design is selected.

"I would like to go ahead and pay them somewhere between $300 and $500 to do renderings of their ideas for the piece. And then I think the airport people should probably decide which one they like the best. And then they would bring it back to us for final approval if everybody's okay with that," she said.

City leaders also discussed potential funding options, including seeking sponsorships tied to advertising planned for the opposite wall.

Mayor John Cotugno voiced support for the project as a way to enhance the airport experience.

"I think it's a great opportunity," he said.

The City Council ultimately gave direction to move forward with the mural concept and allow selected artists to develop proposals for consideration.