Indian River Clay seeks to acquire former school site for expansion in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Indian River Clay, a nonprofit ceramic arts organization, announced plans to acquire a former school district property at 1427 19th St. as it looks to expand operations and meet growing demand.

The organization, founded in 2018, currently operates out of a 4,000-square-foot facility with 75 artists but says it faces capacity limits and a waitlist of about 80 prospective members.

“We have operated conservatively since our founding with the intent to build and sustain value,” said Susan Scarola, vice chair and treasurer of Indian River Clay. “The acquisition of 1427 19th Street will allow us to double membership, offer rare private artist studios, and finally launch a dedicated children’s ceramic studio.”

The proposed site was previously used as an Alternative Learning Center and is located within Vero Beach’s Cultural Arts Village. The organization said the expansion would allow it to increase adult class enrollment beyond its current 520 students while also adding space for private studios.

Plans for the new facility include expanded programming for children and partnerships with schools, along with public demonstrations, exhibits and a ceramic museum. The organization said the additional space would also support its work with local nonprofits, including the Samaritan Center and Community One Initiative.

Indian River Clay said the project would be funded through the sale of its current facility, mortgage financing and a capital campaign. The organization said it intends to work with the school district and local leaders as the proposal moves forward.