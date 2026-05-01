LISTEN: Stuart swears in Michael Giardino as new city manager

STUART — The City of Stuart officially swore in Michael Giardino as its new city manager on April 27, filling the role after a months-long search process.

Giardino, who brings 26 years of experience in the U.S. Navy, most recently served as deputy general manager of LaGuardia Airports in New York. He will earn a salary of $195,000 and is required to live within 15 miles of the city.

During the ceremony, Giardino took the oath of office, formally stepping into the position following the tenure of interim City Manager Roz Strong.

“I, Michael Giardino, do solemnly swear that I will support, honor, protect and defend the Constitution and government of the United States and the state of Florida, that I am duly qualified to hold office under the Constitution of the State of Florida and under the Charter of the City of Stuart, and that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of City of Stuart city manager on which I am about to enter, so help me God,” he recited.

The appointment follows the city’s search for a permanent manager after former City Manager Mike Mortell was fired without cause in October. The process began in January and concluded in March, with more than 80 applicants considered and narrowed through interviews and a selection committee that included commissioners, staff and members of the public.

Two finalists emerged during the selection process: Giardino and Glenn Adams, who was named runner-up. City commissioners ultimately voted to select Giardino for the position, with a divided vote reflecting differing preferences among the board.

Giardino now assumes responsibility for overseeing city operations as Stuart moves forward under new leadership.