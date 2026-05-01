New A1A North Causeway Bridge set to open May 15 in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A new high-level bridge along State Road A1A over the Intracoastal Waterway is scheduled to open to traffic by 8 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026, weather permitting, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The S.R. A1A North Causeway Bridge will replace the existing drawbridge, creating a fixed span intended to provide a more reliable connection between A1A and U.S. 1/State Road 5. The structure crosses the Florida East Coast Railroad, County Road 605/Old Dixie Highway and the Intracoastal Waterway, eliminating the need for bridge openings for marine traffic and reducing delays for drivers.

Motorists traveling along U.S. 1 will be able to access Old Dixie Highway via Juanita Avenue, with additional connections available through Sunny Lane.

The bridge includes one 12-foot travel lane in each direction and provides navigational clearances of 85 feet vertically and 125 feet horizontally at the waterway channel. It also features an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side, a 12-foot-wide shared-use path on the north side, and 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes on both sides of A1A. An observation deck is located beneath the west side of the structure.

Additional project elements include a 10-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway connecting to the East Coast Greenway, a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the railroad, and the extension of Juanita Avenue from U.S. 1 to Old Dixie Highway.

At the time of opening, bicycle lanes on A1A and the shared-use path on the north side of the bridge will remain closed as construction continues. Pedestrians will be detoured to the sidewalk on the south side. The observation deck will also remain closed during this phase.

Following the opening, the existing drawbridge will be permanently closed to vehicles and later demolished as part of the project’s final phase. Construction is expected to continue through late 2027.