Martin County High EMR students complete first clinical rotations, earn certifications

STUART — Students in a new Emergency Medical Responder program at Martin County High School are completing their first clinical rotations and beginning to earn industry certifications, marking a milestone for the initiative’s inaugural year.

Launched in the 2025–2026 school year by the Martin County School District, the program is designed to provide students with hands-on training and a pathway into healthcare careers. This year also marks the first implementation of clinical rotations through a partnership with Martin County Fire Rescue, allowing seniors to participate in ride-alongs and observe emergency response, patient care and daily station operations.

In its first year, the program has recorded a 53.85% pass rate, compared with the statewide average of 22.53%. At least 14 students are expected to graduate with Emergency Medical Responder certification.

To mark the completion of clinical rotations and certification testing, students are scheduled to visit Station 23 on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 9 a.m. for a media opportunity that will include photos with fire rescue personnel and emergency response vehicles.

District officials said the program is part of ongoing efforts to expand career and technical education opportunities that connect classroom learning with real-world experience.