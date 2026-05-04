St. Lucie County eyes more permanent solution for Fort Pierce beach erosion

FORT PIERCE — After repeated efforts to protect the shoreline near the Fort Pierce Jetty, local officials are now looking at a more permanent solution to combat chronic erosion along the beach.

Earlier this year, emergency measures were needed to prevent ocean water from breaching the dunes after delays postponed routine sand replenishment.

St. Lucie County Port Director Joshua Revord said the current approach of frequent renourishment is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

“Because of the current status quo, this beach is probably the most erosive beach in the state, needing the most attention on the most frequent basis. We’ve been doing this for decades now, and because of the frequency, having to do this project every two years, it is somewhat of an unsustainable effort. We’re trying to find ways to make it more sustainable,” Revord said.

The erosion issues stem in part from historic modifications to the area, including jetty placement and channel widening in the 1920s, which have caused the south side of the beach to lose sand at a faster rate.

Revord said engineering solutions that alter wave dynamics may offer a path forward.

“The only thing that you can do is introduce structures into the equation to help abate the amount of wave energy that’s reaching the shoreline. And T-groins were one of the options that were found to be the most viable in allowing for us to take an every-other-year nourishment interval and stretch that out so that we place sand, say, every four years or every five years,” he said.

T-groins are T-shaped structures built perpendicular to the shoreline, typically made of rock or concrete, designed to absorb wave energy and help retain sand.

The financial strain of repeated renourishment has also driven the search for alternatives. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has covered up to 78% of project costs, but that partnership is tied to an agreement set to expire in 2032.

Revord said maintaining federal participation is a priority moving forward.

“We clearly didn’t want that to be the case. We wanted to ensure that the Corps of Engineers continue to participate. And so the only way we could move through that process was to propose a new project with structures showcasing our intent to reduce the financial burden of the project by making it more resilient,” he said.

The project is now in its design phase, with officials evaluating how the structures could be incorporated along the shoreline. While initial construction costs are expected to be significant, Revord said the long-term savings could be substantial if the nourishment cycle is extended and the agreement with the Corps is renewed through 2082.

“Implementing these structures and being able to alleviate the every-other-year nourishment interval goes a long way over a 50-year duration. You essentially reduce your amount of nourishments by a ton,” he said.

Officials also say the changes could improve conditions for beachgoers over time.

“It’ll probably lend itself to be more user-friendly in the long run for future visitors and patrons because those wave impacts will be less prominent on the shoreline,” Revord said.