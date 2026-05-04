Stuart mayor resigns to run for Martin County Commission District 2 seat

STUART — Stuart Mayor Christopher “Doc” Collins has resigned from his position to run for the Martin County Commission, citing a city charter requirement that mandates elected officials step down before seeking another office.

Collins announced his resignation in a letter addressed to residents, ending his tenure after four years on the City Commission.

“It is with a full heart and deep gratitude that I submit my resignation as your City Commissioner and Mayor. Serving you over the past four years has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am profoundly thankful for the trust you placed in me,” Collins wrote.

He pointed to a provision in the city charter that requires commissioners to resign before qualifying for another elected position.

“Pursuant to Section D of the City of Stuart Charter, ‘No commissioner may qualify as a candidate nor open a bank account to receive campaign contributions for another public office, whether state, district, county or municipal without resigning from the City Commission position he or she presently holds.’ In accordance with this requirement, I am stepping down from my current role as I seek to continue serving our community in a new capacity,” he wrote.

Collins is now running for the District 2 seat on the Martin County Board of Commissioners, a position currently held by Commissioner Stacey Hetherington.

In his letter, Collins reflected on his time in office, describing changes within city government and highlighting policy priorities during his tenure.

“When I first arrived at City Hall four years ago, it was a very different place. Today, I can say with confidence that we are in a much stronger position—through improved efficiency, strengthened leadership and a renewed sense of purpose and pride that fills our halls,” he wrote.

He also pointed to specific efforts made during his time on the commission.

“We fought for slow growth and achieved a 98% reduction in apartment approvals. We prioritized clean water by establishing an environmental attorney position to defend our natural resources. And we respected taxpayers by lowering the tax rate for the first time in a decade,” Collins wrote.

Collins thanked city staff and residents, expressing confidence in the city’s direction moving forward.

“I leave this role confident that our city is in good hands and proud of the part I have played in its transformation. I can truly say: mission accomplished,” he wrote.

He said his campaign for the county commission will focus on continuing similar priorities at a broader level.

“This is not an ending, but a beginning. I look forward to continuing to serve you and to partnering with the City Commission and staff as your Martin County Commissioner for District 2—bridging relationships with County leadership to get things done for the benefit of residents,” Collins wrote.

Collins’ resignation creates an open race for his seat on the Stuart City Commission. Two candidates have filed for the Group III seat: Johnny Cealmov and William Merritt Matheson.