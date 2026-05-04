Two suspects arrested within 24 hours after shooting in Port St. Lucie, third remains at large

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two suspects were taken into custody within 24 hours after a shooting in Port St. Lucie that left two victims injured, while a third suspect remains at large, police said.

The shooting occurred May 2 in the 1600 block of Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Investigators said the incident began as a pre-arranged meeting that escalated into an armed robbery, during which two victims were shot.

Officers and detectives worked through the night to develop leads, identifying three suspects in the case. Police said two of those suspects were located and arrested within a day of the shooting.

The third suspect, identified as Norrien Casminski, remains outstanding. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Police said anyone with information about Casminski’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately and not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains ongoing.