Humane Society of the Treasure Coast receives $100K grant for diagnostic equipment

PALM CITY — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast has been awarded a $100,000 grant to fund new diagnostic equipment for its surgical clinic, an upgrade expected to improve care for thousands of animals each year.

The funding comes from Impact100 Martin and was announced during the organization’s annual grant awards event on April 16. The humane society was among seven finalists selected for consideration, with five nonprofits ultimately receiving $100,000 grants and two receiving $36,000 awards.

The grant will be used to purchase a digital X-ray machine, which officials said will allow staff to diagnose medical conditions more quickly and accurately. The improved capability is expected to reduce animal suffering and shorten the amount of time animals remain in the shelter.

“The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast serves more than 8,000 animals each year through the generosity of our community,” said HSTC President and CEO Frank Valente. “We are deeply grateful and humbled to receive this grant, which will help alleviate animal suffering and save lives. Thank you to the Impact100 Martin members for their philanthropy, vision and impact, and support of our mission to provide compassionate care to the animals.”

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast has operated in Martin County for more than 70 years and is currently undergoing renovations to its Palm City shelter as part of efforts to expand services and support its no-kill mission.

Officials said the addition of the X-ray machine will play a key role in enhancing medical services and improving outcomes for animals in its care.