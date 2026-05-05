Port St. Lucie shooting victim dies; suspect still at large

PORT ST. LUCIE — A man wounded in a May 2 shooting in Port St. Lucie has died, police said, as detectives continue searching for a suspect who remains at large.

Antoine Myers, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, succumbed to his injuries, according to an update from the Port St. Lucie Police Department. His next of kin have been notified.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard and was previously described by investigators as stemming from a pre-arranged meeting that escalated into an armed robbery. Two victims were shot during the incident.

Police identified three suspects in the case and said two were taken into custody within 24 hours of the shooting. The third suspect, identified as Norrien Casminski, remains outstanding.

Detectives said the investigation is active and ongoing as they continue efforts to locate the suspect.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.