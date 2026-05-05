Water main break disrupts service in Indian River County; boil water notice issued

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A water main break Tuesday left several areas without service as crews worked to complete repairs, according to the Indian River County Department of Utility Services.

The outage was reported May 5 and affects multiple addresses along 12th Street, Old Dixie Highway and throughout the Preston Estates Circle neighborhood.

Officials said water service is temporarily unavailable while repairs are underway, with an estimated completion time of about four hours. The timeline may change as work progresses.

Once service is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will take effect for affected residents. Authorities advised that water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled prior to use.

Residents are instructed to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Bottled water may also be used as an alternative.

The boil water notice will remain in place until repairs are completed and water quality testing confirms the system is safe. Officials said a rescission notice will be issued once the water is cleared for normal use.

For more information, residents can contact Utility Operations during business hours at (772) 226-3400 or call (772) 226-1058 after hours and on weekends.