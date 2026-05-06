FEC letter says Brightline station in Stuart denied, plans halted

STUART — Plans for a Brightline passenger station in Stuart have been rejected by the Florida East Coast Railway, according to a letter sent to former Mayor Christopher Collins, effectively halting the project.

In the letter, Robert Ledoux, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Florida East Coast Railway, said the company has already denied the proposal and indicated there is no path forward under current conditions.

“There appears to be a misunderstanding on the proposed Brightline passenger station in Stuart Florida,” Ledoux wrote. “The FEC has clearly communicated in multiple letters to Brightline that the request and plan for a passenger station in Stuart have been denied.”

The letter was sent after city officials raised concerns about a potential parking shortfall tied to the proposed station, particularly near the Martin County Courthouse and surrounding downtown areas.

During that discussion, city staff outlined a projected deficit of dozens of parking spaces if the station moved forward as proposed, prompting commissioners to call for solutions before advancing the project. Collins pushed for formal communication with Brightline and other parties involved in the grant process, citing concerns about displacing courthouse employees and worsening traffic near schools and parks.

However, Ledoux’s response indicates those concerns are no longer relevant given the railway’s position.

“FEC does not approve or support a passenger station in Stuart at this time,” he wrote.

Ledoux cited operational and regulatory constraints as key reasons for the denial, particularly involving the Stuart railroad bridge.

“Specifically, FEC cannot support any station that would result in the existing Stuart bridge being down in violation of USCG rules,” he wrote. “The FEC system would require the bridge to be down while the train stops at the station.”

He added that Brightline has not met the requirements of its agreements with FEC and cannot move forward independently.

“Brightline cannot unilaterally build anything on FEC without FEC’s express written approval,” Ledoux wrote.

The letter concludes by directly addressing the issue that prompted the city’s outreach.

“Therefore, the City’s concern for parking is moot,” he wrote.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Collins, who had long been a skeptic of Brightline in Stuart, commended Mayor Sean Reed for sharing the letter.

"Proud of our Stuart City Commission majority. We did the right thing, not the easy thing and saved tax payers a 30 million dollar loan and interest on Brightline’s station. That’s real leadership. And it will become increasingly apparent moving forward, how good of a decision that was. Well done, enjoy the vindication," he said. "Thank you to Sean Reed City of Stuart Commissioner for sharing this earlier today."

City commissioners had previously voted to send a letter to Brightline, Martin County and other stakeholders outlining parking and infrastructure concerns as part of the project’s review process.