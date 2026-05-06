Martin County to receive 13 more donated properties for conservation

MARTIN COUNTY — A local land donor is expanding a conservation effort with plans to give 13 additional properties to Martin County, building on a recent donation aimed at protecting environmentally sensitive land.

The latest parcels follow an April donation of land connected to critical scrub jay habitat that, at the donor’s request, will be preserved in perpetuity. County officials say the newly pledged properties are similarly positioned to enhance existing conservation areas.

Environmental Resources Manager John Maehl said one of the first parcels could also provide public access and recreational opportunities alongside preservation.

“Our plan there is to develop a new park. There’ll be an opportunity to pull off in there to have like maybe a small cheeky hut, trailhead, and a trail system that enjoins the STA adjacent to it. So we’re getting some economy of scale by that acquisition,” he said.

Many of the properties are located near protected land, creating a larger, connected habitat for native species, Maehl said.

“All of these parcels that are additionally adjacent to the Hobe Sound Scrub Preserve, they’ve got some great habitat, a bunch of scrub and T&E habitat, and it will just secure an addition to an already beautiful and super special piece of conservation land,” he said.

The donor, Louise Yeiser, has contributed nearly $10 million worth of land to the county, according to Maehl. She said she hopes the effort encourages others to support conservation initiatives.

“I am so excited about being able to donate this land. So I invite other people with resources to please step forward and do the same thing. Together, we can really make a big difference,” she said.

The significance of preserving the land was underscored by local environmental advocates, who noted its ecological sensitivity and past development pressures.

“This 6.7 acres was all environmentally sensitive land. The back half is wetlands. The front half is coastal scrub habitat, which is considered rare and endangered. The commission made the right decision and denied the developer the changes. This hidden gem, most people don’t know where it is, almost became a 100,000 square foot storage facility,” said Hobe Sound resident Jeff Whitman. “It’s now preserved in perpetuity thanks to John Maehl, the county commission, especially Commissioner Blake Capps and especially Ms. Yeiser.”

County commissioners also addressed the donor directly, emphasizing that her vision for the land will remain a priority as plans move forward.

“I assure you that before we make any improvements to any of these parcels, we will first of all get your approval. We won’t put anything on these sites that doesn’t meet with your expectations,” said Commissioner Sarah Heard.

Commissioner Eileen Vargas praised the scope of the contribution and its broader impact on conservation efforts.

“You have set the bar very high for others to follow in your footsteps by donating these extravagant gifts of the beautiful Florida nature and we’re expecting more wonderful gifts. Thank you so much for putting the challenge out there and we can applaud you again. Thank you so very much,” she said.

The Martin County Commission voted unanimously to pre-approve the donations as final sales and logistical details are completed.