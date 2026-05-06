Third suspect arrested in fatal Port St. Lucie shooting after 72-hour search

PORT ST. LUCIE — The third suspect in a May 2 shooting that left one man dead has been taken into custody, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department announced the arrest of Norrien Casminski in connection with the shooting in the 1600 block of Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard. His apprehension comes after what police described as a swift and coordinated effort involving patrol officers, detectives and specialized units.

Casminski was the final outstanding suspect in the case. Authorities previously said it took approximately 72 hours to locate him.

The shooting left two people injured. Antoine Myers, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, later died from his injuries. His next of kin were notified, police said.

Investigators have said the shooting stemmed from a pre-arranged meeting that escalated into an armed robbery.

Two other suspects were taken into custody within 24 hours of the shooting, while Casminski remained at large until his arrest.

Police said multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the United States Marshals Service.

The investigation remains active, police said.