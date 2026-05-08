Jensen Beach man charged after puppy found suffering from cocaine exposure

A Jensen Beach man has been charged with animal cruelty after witnesses reported seeing him allegedly abuse a 5-month-old Puggle puppy that veterinarians later determined was suffering from cocaine exposure, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded after witnesses reported hearing the puppy cry and seeing 62-year-old John Burt Sparhawk allegedly holding the dog above his head and strangling it, the sheriff’s office said.

According to investigators, Sparhawk claimed the puppy was suffering from a seizure before walking away from the animal and telling neighbors to take it to the hospital.

One deputy transported the puppy to an emergency veterinary hospital for treatment, where veterinarians determined the dog was suffering from cocaine exposure that triggered the medical episode, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second witness told deputies Sparhawk wrapped the puppy’s leash around its throat and repeatedly lifted the dog off the ground by the leash.

The witness said the puppy was choking and attempting to bark but could not, and cried each time it was placed back on the ground.

Although Sparhawk told investigators the puppy may have eaten “something bad in the woods” that caused the seizures, veterinarians said the animal’s condition was consistent with cocaine exposure, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sparhawk was arrested on a warrant and charged with animal cruelty.

The puppy remains in protective custody with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, according to the sheriff’s office.