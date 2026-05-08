Port St. Lucie honors residents, students with Environmental Stewardship Awards

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie recognized residents, students, volunteers and organizations for environmental and conservation efforts during its second annual Naturally PSL Environmental Stewardship Awards ceremony.

The awards, part of the city’s Naturally PSL: Green Spaces and Places initiative, recognize contributions aimed at protecting local ecosystems, improving neighborhoods and supporting sustainability efforts.

The ceremony was held April 25 at The Port District.

Among the recipients was Manuel Rosario, who received the Neighbors Award for volunteer work in Whispering Pines, including litter cleanups, tree plantings and community efforts focused on local green spaces.

Treasure Coast High School Key Club received the Green Schools Award for organizing park cleanups, donation drives and book drives while partnering with environmental organizations on litter-reduction efforts and student involvement projects.

Roslyn Tran received the Emerging Environmental Youth Leaders Award for leading a tree planting in Whispering Pines, promoting youth involvement in conservation efforts and producing a documentary focused on green-space education.

The Florida Inland Navigation District received the Public Innovation Award for its role in funding The Preserve at The Port District, a 13-acre conservation area that includes trails, habitat restoration and boardwalk access.

UF/IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers received the Community Impact Award for providing horticulture guidance, consultations, workshops and community help desk services focused on sustainable landscaping practices.

The city also recognized nominees Brenda Leigh, Diane Matthew, Karen Cartmill, PSL Crosstown Running Club, PSL Plant Swap, Rennay Bookall, St. Lucie West Centennial High School NJROTC, Young Friends of the Everglades and Zeta Phi Beta Epsilon Alpha Sigma Zeta Chapter.

According to the city, the Naturally PSL program promotes volunteer projects, educational opportunities and community involvement related to sustainability and environmental awareness.