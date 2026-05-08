Project Next Step brings sneakers to Martin County children in need

MARTIN COUNTY — A new initiative through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County is putting thousands of pairs of Nike sneakers into the hands of local children whose families struggle to afford basic necessities.

The program, called “Project Next Step,” was launched by volunteer basketball coach Steven Binder after he noticed more children arriving at practices wearing worn-out footwear or without athletic shoes at all.

“I saw kids were showing up more and more each week without sneakers, of any kind,” Binder said. “They’re coming straight from school, so they’re not going to school with sneakers. What are they using at recess?”

Binder partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County and Nike to provide children with new pairs of Nike Dunks at club locations across the county.

He said the impact of a new pair of shoes goes beyond appearance.

“There are many studies out there on how kids and sneakers and footwear leave alone and how they feel about their confidence, their self-importance, how they go about their day,” Binder said. “It impacts tremendously. So it’s not only a physical issue, it’s also a mental health issue.”

The need is especially significant for families already struggling to keep up with rising costs while raising growing children, Binder said.

“I think of the backgrounds some of them have, the upbringings that they have. Some of this is really tough stuff,” he said. “But these kids are happy. That speaks to the Boys and Girls Club. It’s like 15 to 20 pair that kids will go through by the time they’re like 18, 19 years old. It’s a tremendous amount of volume because they’re growing.”

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, as many as 87% of its members come from low-income households.

Keith “Fletch” Fletcher, president and CEO of the organization, said the cost of replacing shoes can become a burden for many families.

“There are sure to be some really special moments of joy and appreciation as the kids receive what for many of them will be the nicest pair of shoes they’ve ever owned,” Fletcher said in a statement. “Everyone who’s ever taken care of a child knows how quickly they can grow out of their shoes. The financial burden this can create weighs heavy on many of our families.”

To help ensure each child receives properly fitting shoes, organizers are conducting fittings during distribution events and adjusting inventory as needed.

“A few months ago, we were very diligent and mindful, but I turned to the Boys and Girls Club,” Binder said. “I was like, some of these kids will grow. So we did fittings on site yesterday, as we’ll do next week.”

Binder said organizers secured a large inventory of shoes through Nike and plan to continue working with families if sizing issues arise.

“We have a huge amount of inventory, obviously, that we purchased,” he said. “We have extras that came in from Nike, which was great. And so we make sure we get the sizing right. Somehow, some sizing is not right, we will follow up and get them more sneakers. So every child gets what they were promised to be able to do.”

The first distribution event was held May 7 in Hobe Sound. Additional events are scheduled May 12 at the Greater Stuart Club in Stuart, May 13 at the Bill & Barbara Whitman Club in Indiantown, May 14 at Jensen Beach High School in Jensen Beach and May 15 at the John & Marge Bolton Club in Port Salerno.

Binder said the reactions from children receiving the shoes have already made the effort worthwhile.

“Their eyes lit up,” he said. He added, quoting the kids, “‘Wow, coach, thank you. Can’t believe we got this. Boys and Girls Club, thank you. Can’t believe we got this.’”

The initiative also includes providing shoes to Boys & Girls Clubs staff members across Martin County, which Binder said reflects his appreciation for their work with local youth.

“It’s important that they get recognized along the way,” he said. “Every counselor at every location, every person, staff behind the scenes, admin, even on the exec staff, everybody’s getting sneakers.”

Binder said he hopes the program leaves children with more than just a new pair of shoes.

“Never lose sight of feeling good about yourself,” he said. “You’ll have moments that things aren’t going well, definitely. But realize that confidence is one of the major keys to a successful life. As we’re showing you kindness, pass your kindness on to others.”