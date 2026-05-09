Keep Martin Beautiful honors environmental leaders at 2026 stewardship awards

STUART — More than 175 community leaders, environmental advocates, educators, business professionals, students and residents gathered April 30 at Willoughby Golf Club for the 2026 Environmental Stewardship Awards hosted by Keep Martin Beautiful

The annual event recognized individuals, businesses, nonprofits and public-sector organizations for contributions related to conservation, environmental education, beautification, sustainability and community improvement efforts throughout Martin County.

According to organizers, the event brought together a broad mix of attendees, including environmental advocates, government representatives, educators, business owners, conservationists, landscapers, nonprofit leaders and families.

“The Environmental Stewardship Awards remind us that environmental progress happens through partnership,” said Jennifer Stull, president of Keep Martin Beautiful. “Every person and organization recognized this evening is helping move our community forward in meaningful ways.”

Award recipients included the Conchy Joe’s Waterfront Restaurant Restoration Project, which received the Beautification Award for riverfront enhancements and water quality improvements.

Ed Griffith of Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa received the Green Business Leader Award for implementing sustainable practices throughout resort operations.

Mattamy Homes Newfield received the Seeds of Stewardship Award for environmental education initiatives and open-space preservation efforts.

Bryan Buxton received the Outstanding Adopt-a-Road Award for roadway cleanup efforts and volunteer engagement.

Young Friends of the Everglades received the Youth Impact Award for its Everglades Edudome Experience focused on water and conservation education.

Julie Boynton received the Youth Champion Award for Julie’s Tropical Charms, a youth business that creates wearable art from natural materials while promoting awareness about ocean pollution.

The Martin County Community Redevelopment Agency received the Community Improvement Award for the Palm City Place & Patio project, which redeveloped an underused site into a public gathering space.

The City of Stuart and Coastal Conservation Association Florida received the River Advocate Award for the Vertical Oyster Gardens project focused on improving water quality and marine habitat.

Apogee Golf Club received the Innovation Award for environmentally focused water management and habitat preservation design efforts.

Martin County Forever and the Martin County Board of County Commissioners received the Conservation Champion Award for work advancing the county’s voter-approved land conservation program.

Milton Leggett received the Wendy Lee Parker Award for environmental stewardship and community service.

Commissioner Ed Ciampi, who served as the event emcee, said the awards reflected a collaborative approach to environmental efforts across the county.

“The Environmental Stewardship Awards show how people from all backgrounds can work together to protect, preserve and celebrate the place we are fortunate to call home,” Ciampi said.