Fort Pierce man arrested in fentanyl trafficking investigation

FORT PIERCE — A Fort Pierce man was arrested following a long-term narcotics investigation involving the trafficking of fentanyl, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the agency’s Special Investigations Division worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration during the investigation, which ended with the May 5 arrest of Heriberto Ortiz, 58, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Ortiz was taken into custody without incident and will face federal prosecution in the case. He remains held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Investigators said the case involved the trafficking of ounce quantities of fentanyl.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said authorities will continue pursuing drug trafficking cases in the county.

“If you choose to traffic fentanyl or any illegal drugs in St. Lucie County, you picked the wrong county,” Del Toro said. “We will find you, arrest you, and pursue the toughest prosecution possible. We will not tolerate poison in our community.”