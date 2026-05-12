Brightline still plans to move forward with Stuart station, despite FEC setback

STUART — Brightline says it intends to continue pursuing a passenger rail station in Stuart despite objections from the Florida East Coast Railway, which recently stated the project has been denied and currently has no path forward.

The dispute centers on operational concerns involving the Stuart railroad bridge, with Florida East Coast Railway officials arguing the proposed station would require the bridge to remain lowered during train stops in violation of U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

In a statement provided to WQCS, Brightline pushed back on those claims and said it remains committed to the project.

“Brightline has reviewed FECR’s objections and determined they lack merit,” the company said. “The proposed station will remain fully compliant with Coast Guard regulations. Brightline remains committed to collaborating with Martin County to deliver this important community asset.”

Last week, Stuart Mayor Sean Reed shared a letter from Florida East Coast Railway Vice President Robert Ledoux stating the railway had denied Brightline’s plans for a station in the city and saw no viable path forward under the current proposal.

The disagreement comes after months of debate over the proposed station, including concerns raised by city officials about parking shortages, traffic impacts and infrastructure near the downtown area and Martin County Courthouse.

Reed said the latest developments reinforce his position that the project should not advance unless the railway’s concerns are addressed.

“Well, they obviously don’t meet FEC requirements,” Reed said. “So don’t you think they should meet FEC requirements before they move forward with taking taxpayer money to pay for a passenger rail service?”

The mayor also said the railway’s position validated the City Commission’s earlier decision to back away from supporting the project financially.

“I think it secured my due diligence and decision-making process to rescind the Brightline train station for the city of Stuart,” he said.

The letter from Ledoux was addressed to former Stuart Mayor Christopher Collins, who had requested formal communication with the railway and Brightline regarding concerns about parking impacts associated with the station proposal.

In the letter, Ledoux stated that Brightline could not move forward without explicit written approval from Florida East Coast Railway and said the company “does not approve or support a passenger station in Stuart at this time.”

Collins, a longtime critic of the project, previously praised the commission majority for withdrawing support for the station, saying the move spared taxpayers from financing what he described as a costly and problematic proposal.