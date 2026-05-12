Fort Pierce bicyclist dies after collision with truck, police say

FORT PIERCE — A 49-year-old Fort Pierce man died after a collision involving a bicycle and a truck Sunday morning near Orange Avenue and South 24th Street, according to Fort Pierce police.

Police said officers responded to the crash at about 11:53 a.m. May 10.

When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist, an adult male, suffering from serious injuries. Investigators said the bicyclist entered the path of the truck and was struck by the vehicle, which was driven by an adult female.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers through TC Watch.