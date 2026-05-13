Body recovered near Fort Pierce Turn Basin identified as local woman

Fort Pierce police are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered Tuesday morning from the Turn Basin area between the north and south bridges.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, Sea Tow personnel located a body in the water and notified emergency responders, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the St. Lucie County Fire District assisted in recovering the body, which was later transported to the Museum Pointe Park boat ramp.

A Fort Pierce police officer identified the deceased as 33-year-old Chelsea Nicole Williams of Fort Pierce, whom the officer had encountered the previous day during a service call at Jaycee Park, police said.

Investigators said there were no apparent signs of trauma or indications of foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing pending further review by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers