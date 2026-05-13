Martin County deputies seize 31,000 pills during I-95 traffic stop

A speeding stop on Interstate 95 in Martin County led to the seizure of more than 31,000 illegal pills after deputies discovered the drugs hidden inside a vehicle’s trunk, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Nicholas Thomas of the Aggressive Driving Unit conducted the traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding on I-95. During the stop, deputies identified the driver as 36-year-old Zolton Otto Ganoczi and discovered his driver’s licenses in both New York and Florida were suspended.

Ganoczi was arrested on the license suspension charges. During the interaction, deputies observed signs of impairment, including profuse sweating, rapid speech, a stutter and dilated pupils, according to the sheriff’s office.

While conducting an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, deputies found a clear baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in the driver-side door. Authorities said Ganoczi later admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day and consuming psilocybin mushroom gummies.

Deputies also discovered more than 31,000 pills concealed inside mail-style envelopes hidden in a container in the trunk, according to investigators.

Ganoczi told deputies he was from New York and was “just doing his job” making delivery runs, authorities said.

The pills included substances marketed as Ambien, Rivotril, Lunata and other drugs associated with diazepam, clonazepam, also known as Klonopin, and alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Investigators said Ganoczi admitted he had already completed several delivery stops and was headed to additional drop-offs at the time of his arrest.

Ganoczi was charged with unlawful speed, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and five counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Deputies seized the vehicle and all drugs found inside it.

Ganoczi remained held at the Martin County Jail. Investigators later determined he is an undocumented immigrant from Hungary and placed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer on him, according to the sheriff’s office.