Police investigate apparent murder-suicide involving married couple in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are investigating what detectives believe was an apparent murder-suicide involving a married couple found dead Sunday evening inside their home.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. May 11 to the 2700 block of Southwest Esenada Terrace after receiving reports of gunshot victims, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Jimsley Estime and 30-year-old Ketsy Alexis.

Investigators said evidence gathered so far suggests the shooting appears to be an isolated murder-suicide, though the investigation remains active and ongoing. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Detectives learned Estime and Alexis had been married for about seven years and were living together while reportedly going through a divorce. The couple shared three minor children.

According to police, two children, ages 1 and 2, were inside the home during the incident. A third child, age 6, returned home from school, found the younger children upset inside the residence and then discovered both parents dead in the kitchen area. The child contacted a family member, who then called 911.

Preliminary findings indicate the divorce proceedings may have stemmed from allegations of infidelity involving Estime and another individual outside the county, investigators said.

Police also said the couple had prior documented domestic-related incidents. That included a previous Port St. Lucie police investigation involving alleged written threats to kill. Authorities said a warrant was issued for Estime, who was arrested Jan. 26, 2026.

According to investigators, Alexis later submitted a non-prosecution affidavit on Feb. 5 requesting the charges against Estime be dismissed and stating she did not wish to testify or pursue prosecution.

Police said no additional details would be released because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking assistance can contact local law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).