‘Alligator Alcatraz’ may close as environmental groups press legal fight

Florida’s controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center in the Everglades may soon close less than a year after opening, according to multiple news reports citing unidentified officials.

The detention facility, built in the heart of the Everglades near Big Cypress National Preserve, has drawn criticism from environmental groups and immigration advocates since construction began.

Among the organizations challenging the project is Friends of the Everglades, which has led a legal battle against the state seeking to have the facility dismantled.

Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, said the group views reports of a potential closure as only one step in a broader effort tied to environmental restoration and accountability.

“We know that the operations continue to cause harm to the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve every day that the facility remains open,” Samples said. “So while this is encouraging news, we are not relieved. And really, this battle won't be done until the facility closes and all harm is fully remediated at the site. So that's what we're working on.”

Samples said the organization’s lawsuit is still in its early stages and could expand to include additional environmental claims.

“Even though we're 10 months into this operation, this mass detention center, we're really still at the beginning of our legal case,” she said. “And we are prepared to file additional evidence and bring additional claims, including claims under the Endangered Species Act. Remember, this facility, Alligator Alcatraz, was built in the heart of Florida panther habitat. We had expert testimony in court last summer about 2,000 acres of panther habitat being removed due to the high intensity lighting at this facility.”

She said environmental advocates are continuing to monitor activity at the site amid reports that operations could wind down.

“We have allies at the site right now,” Samples said. “We are monitoring activity there, watching to see if any dismantling actually occurs. We'll continue to monitor and continue to assess our legal options for making sure that the Everglades are protected and any harm is fully remediated.”

According to Samples, remediation efforts should include environmental testing and the removal of infrastructure associated with the detention center.

“From the beginning, Alligator Alcatraz was planned in secret, built in secret, operated in secret, and now even this apparent winding down of the site is playing out largely in secret,” she said. “So it's important to have a public process as we look to remediate the harm that's occurred and we need to get access to the site.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the detention center during a press conference last week, describing it as a temporary response to immigration enforcement demands.

“I have no doubt that that has made the state of Florida safer,” DeSantis said. “I have no doubt that that has saved lives. But it was always designed to be a temporary facility. It has made a major impact. And if we shut the lights out on it tomorrow, we will be able to say it served its purpose.”

According to DeSantis, 22,000 undocumented immigrants were detained and deported through the facility.

As of April, roughly 1,400 detainees were being held at the site.