Five arrested in Okeechobee fentanyl investigation, infant removed from home

OKEECHOBEE — Five people were arrested following a narcotics investigation in Okeechobee that led deputies to two neighboring residences where authorities said fentanyl was being sold and a 9-month-old child was living.

Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and CAT teams, served search warrants at residences located at 852 and 853 NE 29th Terrace, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation centered on Toni Ruffino Deibler, Camryn Rae Cashwell, Bailey Mason Schloerb and Hubert Ray Cashwell after the sheriff’s office received complaints alleging fentanyl and other illegal narcotics were being distributed from the properties.

During the investigation, detectives conducted multiple controlled drug purchases at the residences and observed a 9-month-old child inside the home during several of the transactions, authorities said.

Searches of the homes resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale and use of narcotics.

Deibler, 65, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Deibler has a prior narcotics sales-related felony conviction.

Camryn Rae Cashwell, 27, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect. Authorities said she has no prior felony convictions but has previous misdemeanor arrests and convictions involving theft and possession-related offenses.

Schloerb, 28, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect. The sheriff’s office said Schloerb has four prior felony convictions, including two for sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

Hubert Ray Cashwell, 63, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to authorities, Cashwell has 126 prior felony convictions, including offenses involving controlled substances, burglary and armed burglary, and previously served a lengthy prison sentence in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Michael Ray Roberts, 65, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said Roberts has six prior felony convictions, five of which involved controlled substance offenses.

The infant found inside the residence was determined to be in good health but was removed from the home by the Florida Department of Children and Families because of the living conditions and presence of illegal narcotics, authorities said.