Fort Pierce police chief outlines progress, challenges 100 days into role

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce Police Chief David M. Smith marked his first 100 days on the job this week by updating city commissioners on efforts to address dozens of recommendations outlined in a department improvement report first presented last year.

The report, introduced to the commission in May 2025 under previous police leadership, identified 84 areas for improvement within the Fort Pierce Police Department. Former Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney resigned shortly after the findings were shared.

Smith told commissioners the department has already made progress on some recommendations, while other issues, particularly staffing and technology, will require longer-term solutions.

“In my assessment, this is a strong agency with dedicated people and a solid operational foundation,” Smith said. “This report provided a valuable opportunity to step back and identify areas where we can continue to build, improve and do better.”

He said the department remains behind in several operational areas.

“We are far behind when it comes to staffing and technology from where we need to be,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the department currently has 12 vacant positions, though another 12 recruits are undergoing training at the police academy.

He said filling those positions would improve officers’ ability to spend more time proactively policing rather than simply responding to calls.

“Those 12 bodies, while it doesn't sound like a large number for operations, it is a large number, and that would allow for about 37.5% proactive time, which is well above the 30% that is the industry standard,” Smith said.

While Smith said patrol coverage remains adequate, he noted that maintaining staffing levels has required additional overtime and extra shifts for current officers.

“So we are staffing the street appropriately, but that requires overtime, hirebacks, and that takes its toll on officers,” he said. “We're asking them to carry more of the water.”

Smith said officer well-being remains one of his primary concerns as workloads increase.

“That's my biggest concern, is the morale and welfare of the officers, because we're asking them to do an extremely difficult job, make split-second decisions, and when they are working longer hours, coming in more than their schedule requires, because we need staffing out there, that will take its toll over time and people will burn out,” he said.

Commissioners also discussed the financial impact of implementing the report’s recommendations. When asked by Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky about costs tied to capital improvements, Smith estimated the request at roughly $2.3 million.

He said the department is also exploring ways to improve efficiency without increasing spending.

“Those are ways that we are looking to increase our efficiency without asking for more money,” Smith said. “And so I can assure you that when I come to you and ask for things, that I have thoroughly tried to work through alternatives and other ways to do that.”

Despite the remaining challenges, commissioners voiced support for Smith’s leadership during the meeting.

Commissioner Michael Broderick said he has noticed improving public confidence in the department in recent months.

“Right now, I see more faith and satisfaction with the police department by the members of this community than I have since I've been on this commission,” Broderick said. “You obviously have turned the ship or are turning the ship into the right direction, so continue to do so.”